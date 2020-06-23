Perry Flynn (Communication Sciences and Disorders) received funding from Phoenix Academy for the project “Speech Language Pathology Service Contract with Phoenix Academy.”
The purpose of this project is to provide speech and language therapy services to children in the Phoenix Academy who qualify for these services.
The Speech/Language Pathologists at Phoenix Academy will:
- Report to the Principal or Executive Director of the Phoenix Academy;
- Conduct Speech Language Evaluations as appropriate;
- Schedule and hold IEP conferences with SLI primary and related service eligible students;
- Provide Speech-Language intervention for appropriately identified (and unidentified) students as appropriate through classroom and pull out models of intervention;
- Maintain Exceptional Children’s records in compliance with state of NC and federal regulations.