In a semester that has been turned on its head, there’s one aspect of campus life that Spartans can count on: the beauty of fall at UNC Greensboro.

As we face so much uncertainty, the vibrant autumn colors offer solace to students, faculty, and staff.

In the photo essay below, photographer Martin W. Kane and videographer and drone pilot Grant Evan Gilliard capture the best of fall foliage at UNCG.