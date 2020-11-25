UNCG News and Campus Weekly process for research study recruitment announced

Faculty members with a study recruiting participants can reach out to the Office of Research and Engagement once a year to have a recruiting news post created. The post will appear on the ORE site, on UNCG News as either a story or a campus note, and in a Campus Weekly email.

If requests for recruitment posts arrive at an unmanageably high frequency, the office may switch to posts that list multiple recruiting studies at once. Due to limited resources, student-led studies are not eligible for this activity.

To be eligible, online recruitment must be included in your IRB-approved strategies. The IRB reviewer will receive the final post language and must approve it before the post can go online.

To submit your request to ORE, contact Sangeetha Shivaji at s_shivaj@uncg.edu.