Quick Look: April 27, 2020

If you would like for your announcement for UNCG faculty and staff to appear in Quick Look, please email sckirbys@uncg.edu

On April 22, the chancellor and provost spoke at a virtual Town Hall hosted by the Faculty and Staff Senates. Read the recap here.

Changes are underfoot in the UNCG web world. Read about improvements in website accessibility here and the launch of a website redesign project here.

In May, the Campus Weekly email will transition to employees only. Retirees will begin receiving the Top 5 email in May. To read about the differences between the Campus Weekly and Top 5 enewsletters, visit the website here: https://news.uncg.edu/about/

UNCG Online has organized “Applying the Quality Matters Rubric,” a free online workshop facilitated by Dr. Racheal Brooks of NCCU. The workshop for faculty and staff introduces participants to the Quality Matters Rubric and how to apply its standards to develop high-quality online courses and evaluate them. Register by May 1. The workshop occurs over two days virtually in Zoom on Wednesday, May 13 , 1-5 p.m. and Thursday, May 14, 1-5 p.m. Quality Matters workbooks and handouts will be mailed cost-free to participants in advance to the address they provide to sebaker2@uncg.edu. For registration instructions and other helpful details, please visit this link: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1FyGk4ufw_UotzwrznonjLMVq-MZ-uvUjdYTkdtkREoQ/edit?usp=sharing

The Humanities Network and Consortium announces a call for interest for a plague study group and shared folder. Those interested can read a blog entry, “Gender in Time of Pandemic” and an article, “The City Has United Before to Confront a Deadly Virus,” by Dr. Ann Parsons, and attend the upcoming Zoom seminar “Rethinking the History of the Plague in the time of Coronavirus,” which, through analyzing Renaissance paintings, examines how gender and class tie into a pandemic. The speaker is Associate Professor of History at Rutgers University Nükhet Varlik. RSVP here: https://islamicstudies.harvard.edu/plague

The Campus Weekly e-newsletter observes an every-other-week schedule during the summer. See our schedule here.

To see the previous week’s Quick Look, from April 14, 2020, go here: https://news.uncg.edu/quick-look-april-14-2020/