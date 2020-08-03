Quick Look: August 3, 2020

To have your announcement appear in Quick Look, email sckirbys@uncg.edu

The UNCG Committee for the Governor James E. Holshouser, Jr. Award for Excellence in Public Service is currently soliciting nominations for the 2020 Governor James E. Holshouser, Jr. Award for Excellence in Public Service. The deadline for nominations is extended to August 21, 2020. Visit the provost’s website for information and to nominate a colleague.

Guilford County School art educators and Weatherspoon Art Museum tour guides, Tamra Hunt and Lauren Ward, have teamed up with UNCG writing instructor and WAM tour guide Julia Ridley Smith to create fun activities for kids and families to try at home. More activities will be added through the rest of the summer, so families should continue to check in. All activities can be downloaded and printed as PDFs. Use the hashtag #WAMSummerFun and share your creations online. See the activities here.

The Division of Student Affairs, under the leadership and guidance of Dr. Cathy Akens, is working to develop resources for faculty, staff and students to emphasize our culture of support and care for our community in the context of mental health and well-being during the COVID-19 pandemic, social uprising, and the uncertainty of our present reality and unknown future. A website of resources was developed back in March and is updated with new resources Counseling Center Covid-19 and Your Mental Health These resources are for students, as well as all of us in the UNCG community.

Biology professor and Dean of CAS, Dr. John Z. Kiss, spoke about growing plants in space on the Interplanetary Podcast and Orbital Mechanics.

Biology professor Bruce Kirchoff, in collaboration with Cornell, published a series of videos on how to present well in online recordings, intended to help researchers, such as those in the Botanical Society of America.

UNCG Libraries is moving all library instruction online for Fall 2020, but there are a variety of online events for the Fall 2020 semester. (link to Campus Notes story)

The University Speaking Center has new resources, and new information regarding course workshops, collaborations with faculty, and individual consultations for students. (link to Campus Notes story)

