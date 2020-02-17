Quick Look: February 17, 2020

The Eisenstadt Trio, with Elizabeth Field, violin; Stephanie Vial, cello; Andrew Willis, fortepiano perform Wednesday, Feb. 19, at 7:30 p.m. in the School of Music Organ Hall. The historical performance of piano trios is the first of many concerts that will be presented with the assistance of the Covington Distinguished Professorship in Music. Admission is free.

The next HNAC Café is this Friday, Feb 21, 3:30 p.m. at the Weatherspoon Art Museum. The topic, “Women, Voting and Activism in North Carolina,” will be facilitated by Asa Eger, Associate Professor in the Department of History. Speakers include Mandy Carter, co-founder of SONG and Democracy NC; Virginia Adamson, AAUW NC; and Glenn Perkins, curator at the Greensboro Historical Museum.

The Feb. 22 Women’s Basketball game against Furman will celebrate National Girls & Women in Sports Night. The game starts at 4 p.m. in Fleming Gymnasium. A special offer includes a ticket and a t-shirt with a NGWSD design for $5. Go here for the purchase link and click on “Special Offer,” by Feb. 21 at Noon.

Assistant Professor in AADS Hewan Girma will speak at “Conversations with the Community” on Thursday, Feb. 27, at 5:30 p.m. in the EUC Claxton Room. Her talk “The Pride of the Black World” concerns the significance of the 1896 Adwa victory in Ethiopia’s battle for independence.

The next Sustainability Film and Discussion Series screening will be “The River and the Wall,” at the Weatherspoon Art Museum Thursday, Feb. 27 a 6:30 p.m. Watch for details on the website about the Sustainability Film Competition, coming in March. Check the website for information.

The Lloyd International Honors College will hold the 20th Annual Undergraduate Honors Symposium Friday, February 28 at 9 a.m. in the Elliott University Center. Each participating student presents a ten-minute paper which is followed by a question and answer period. Faculty are invited to serve as chairs and attend with their students. For more information contact the Honors College at 336-334-5538 or by email at askhonors@uncg.edu.

The Chinese Spring Festival, sponsored by the Department of Languages, Literatures and Cultures and the IPC Kohler Fund, will be Friday, Feb. 28 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the EUC Auditorium and surrounding areas. The event features music, presentations, crafts, games, calligraphy and more. All activities are free and open to the public. For information, email Meiqing Sun at m_qun@uncg.edu.

