Quick Look: February 24, 2020

Department of Physics and Astronomy lecturer Joel Shaw will speak at Greensboro Science Pub Wednesday, Feb. 26 at 7 p.m. at Leveneleven Brewing at 1111 Coliseum Blvd. Shaw’s talk will encompass special relativity and the twin paradox. Greensboro Science Pub is a donation-funded organization aimed at promoting science literacy and conversation within the community. The talks emphasize fun, curiosity, and accessibility – no science background necessary!

March 5 and 6, UNCG University Libraries and the Digital Humanities Collaborative of NC will co-host a two-day institute focused on “ Digital Humanities & Community Engagement .” The keynote speaker is Lisa Withers of The Green Book Project. Registration for the Institute is free and all sessions take place in MHRA. The complete schedule, which includes UNCG faculty and staff, and registration link are here: http://triangledh.org/dhci/



The next Housing Hangout is Friday, March 6, at 12 p.m., in the School of Education Building Room 120. The topic is "Housing Issues of Justice Served Populations," which concerns housing difficulties faced by formerly incarcerated people, who are 10 times more likely to face homelessness than the general population. Free parking is available at 711 Kenilworth St. More information can be found here.

Matthew Barr, professor of media studies, will introduce a screening of “Keeping Faith: The Greensboro Massacre and its Aftermath,” a 30-minute documentary about the 1979 Greensboro event. The screening will be Tuesday, March 10 at 6 p.m. in Jarrell Auditorium in Jackson Library. Following the screening will be a panel discussion moderated by Dr. Spoma Jovanovic with four individuals directly connected to the event and featured in the documentary.

A social media tutorial for faculty and staff has been rescheduled for Friday, March 13. Morgan Glover, associate director of social media strategies in University Communications, will lead the beginners’ session on Instagram and Twitter from noon-1:30 p.m. in EUC Dogwood. Please email her at mjglover@uncg.edu if you would like to attend. Participants can bring their lunch and should have a laptop or mobile device with the apps installed.

Faculty and staff are invited to nominate outstanding juniors and seniors for UNCG’s Golden Chain Honor Society. Nominees must be juniors or seniors with a GPA of 3.25 or greater. Honorary members are welcome for nomination on the basis of their distinguished careers and meritorious service to the University.The nomination form and instructions can be found at http://sa.uncg.edu/golden-chain-honor-society/Nomination forms should be emailed to: Coretta Walker, Assistant to the Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs atcrwalke5@uncg.edu by March 23.

To see events, announcements, deadlines, and other information from the previous week’s Quick Look, for Feb. 17, go here.