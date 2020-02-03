Quick Look: February 3, 2020

- Housing and Residence Life presents the 8th annual Vagina Monologues performance Feb. 3-7 at the EUC. Tickets are $5 or feminine product donation. All proceeds benefit the Greensboro Clara House. See details here: https://hrl.uncg.edu/get-involved/annual-housing-events/feb-vagina-monologues/
- Through the rest of the semester, a variety of Professional Development Workshops will be offered by UNCG Human Resources. Workshops include financial advice, research strategies, perspectives from international students, navigating difficult interpersonal relationships, and much more. All workshops are free to employees, but require RSVP in advance. View the calendar here: https://workshops.uncg.edu/
- Languages, Literatures, and Cultures hosts the Tournées French Film Festival throughout the month of February. Films are screened Mondays and Thursdays, starting Feb. 10. They are free and open to the public, with light refreshments served at 6:30 p.m. and the films beginning at 7 p.m. Free parking is available in the Oakland Parking Deck. All movies are subtitled in English. View the films and their screening dates here: https://llc.uncg.edu/news-events/french-events-calendar/?date1=2020
- Monday, Feb. 10 at 12 p.m. in Graham 107, Dr. John Stehlin will present the Ashby Dialogue Series lecture titled “From Automative Authoritarianism to the Biopolitics of Ubiquitous Mobility” Dr. Stehlin is interested in urban political economy, mobility and infrastructure. This event is free and open to the public.
- The last Lunch and Learn for the 2019-2020 will beThursday, February 13th, 12:30-2:00pm in Stone 219. Dr. Leandra Bedini will present on “The Important and Impact of Leisure for Family Caregivers.” RSVP here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScwtjWe1Wi0s66LdR_2LvT-JWAq6b1586F9vATpNddRnc9Ztg/viewform
- The Digital Humanities Collaborative Institute requests proposals for the upcoming DHC-NC Institute on March 5 and 6 at UNCG. Submit presentations, panels, discussion forums, workshops, posters, and lightning talks with a focus on either community-engaged digital humanities or collaborations within the digital humanities community. More information regarding requirements and specifications can be found through the following link: http://triangledh.org/dhci/
