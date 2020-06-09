Quick Look: June 9, 2020

If you would like for your announcement for UNCG faculty and staff to appear in Quick Look, please email sckirbys@uncg.edu

June is African American Music Appreciation Month. Created by President Jimmy Carter in 1979, this month celebrates the African American musical influences that comprise an essential part of our nation’s treasured cultural heritage. Formerly called National Black Music Month, this celebration of African American musical contributions is re-established annually by presidential proclamation. University Libraries will be celebrating each week with special content from the Harold Schiffman Music Library. Visit the Facebook page here and other Music Library social media channels to learn about featured artists from an array of music genres.