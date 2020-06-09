Quick Look: June 9, 2020

If you would like for your announcement for UNCG faculty and staff to appear in Quick Look, please email sckirbys@uncg.edu
- June is African American Music Appreciation Month. Created by President Jimmy Carter in 1979, this month celebrates the African American musical influences that comprise an essential part of our nation’s treasured cultural heritage. Formerly called National Black Music Month, this celebration of African American musical contributions is re-established annually by presidential proclamation. University Libraries will be celebrating each week with special content from the Harold Schiffman Music Library. Visit the Facebook page here and other Music Library social media channels to learn about featured artists from an array of music genres.
- The Digital Media Commons (DMC) is hosting a series of multimedia, hands-on, online workshops to support the UNCG campus curriculum. Participants will learn the basics of a variety of multimedia and digital storytelling tools to use in their assignments or personal projects. Registration is open now for UNCG students, faculty and staff. You can register for one or multiple workshops. Workshops will run from June 15 to July 29 on weekdays. Each workshop is offered in two different daytimes for your convenience. Registration information is available here.
- UNCG Libraries has created a Black Lives Matter resource page, with sources for reading, watching, and listening.
- The International Programs Center invites friends and colleagues to continue celebrating the retirement of Dr. Penelope “Nell” Pynes’ Watch the the Zoom Retirement Celebration and the “Farewell to Nell” Compilation Video, and sign the digital guestbook