Quick Look: March 9, 2020

Dr. Elise Eifert will present a Lunch and Learn on Thursday, March 19: “Gerontology is GROing: What’s New with the Graduate Programs.” It will begin at 12:30 p.m. in Edwards Lounge, Stone 219. Go to this form to RSVP by March 12. The presentation and lunch is provided, if participants are registered in advance.

Do you know a staff member who shows outstanding devotion to duty, is an innovator in their work, and has made significant service contributions to the university? If so, take time to nominate that person for a Staff Excellence Award. The University Staff Excellence Award of $1,000 will be presented to two permanent SHRA or EHRA non-faculty employees who are in good standing, and have been employed at UNCG for at least two years. The Nomination deadline is March 13, and staff, faculty, supervisors, administrators, and students may submit nominations with this form.

The RISE Network will host an all-day conference Friday, March 20 with Project Kaleidoscope (PKAL), which focuses on STEM education and faculty development. The conference theme is “Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion in STEM: Opportunities to Level the Playing Field.” The morning workshop with Dr. Jerrod Henderson from the University of Houston is “Motivating factors for underrepresented students to stay in STEM disciplines” and the afternoon workshop will be facilitated by UNCG’s Dr. Ayesha Boyce and members of the ADVANCE team and is titled “Equity, diversity, and inclusion considerations among STEM faculty.” The program is designed to focus on a faculty-to-student perspective in the morning and a faculty-to-faculty perspective in the afternoon. Lunch is included in the cost to attend the workshop ($55), which will run from 9:00-3:45. Please click here to find more information and to register. Seats are limited and all faculty are invited to attend. There is a special initiative for non-tenure track faculty to attend for free, and there are also some seats available to grad students. For more information, email Chris Rhea, director of the RISE Network at ckrhea@uncg.edu

The Kendon Smith Lecture Series will be held on Thursday, March 26, and Friday, March 27. This year’s theme is “Remembering Everyday Events: Mechanisms of Mind and Brain,” hosted by Dr. Chris Wahlheim and features four internationally renowned researchers, Dr. Jeff Zacks Dr. Lila Davachi, Dr. Charan Ranganath, and Dr. Mike Yassa. The Kendon Smith Lecture Series is an endowed annual event that brings international experts to the UNCG campus to discuss specific themes in psychology that are of interest to the academic community and the public. Click here to learn more about Dr. Kendon Smith and to see the list of luminaries and past themes of the series.

The Coalition for Diversity in Language and Culture (CDLC) holds the third annual Diversity in Language and Culture Conference (DLCC) on Saturday, March 28, with the theme “Mentorship Matters in Education.” Dr. Gholnecsar Muhammad will be the keynote speaker and the CDLC will also host a book study of Dr. Muhammad’s book “Cultivating Genius: An Equity Framework for Culturally and Historically Responsive Literacy,” March 12 and April 16 , 2:30-4:00, in the School of Education Building room 401. All are welcome. More information about the conference, including registration, which includes lunch, can be found at: https://dlccuncg.weebly.com/.

The CDLC will also host a talk by Dr. Ayesha Boyd, “Strategies for Mentoring and Advising Graduate Students of Color,” on Wednesday, March 18 at 3 p.m. in the School of Education Building, Room 301.

The New Student Transitions and First Year Experience office is seeking engaging, passionate, and supportive individuals to serve as First Year Experience Instructors for fall 2020. FYE 101: Succeed at the G is a two-credit, 15-week transition seminar for first-year and transfer students in their first semester at UNC Greensboro. This course gives students the opportunity to explore personal development opportunities, gain skills essential to academic success, and connect with their new community. If you are interested in learning more and applying for the FYE Instructor role, please check out the “Information for FYE Instructors” section of our webpage here: https://newstudents.uncg.edu/yfy/succeed-at-the-g/. The application deadline is 11:59 pm on March 19. There are info sessions on March 11 at 3 p.m. and March 17 at 12 p.m. If you know of a colleague who may be interested in the FYE Instructor role, please recommend this site: go.uncg.edu/fyeinstructornomination2020 for more information, or reach out to Emily Wiersma, Associate Director of New Student Transitions and First Year Experience e_wiersm@uncg.edu.

The Alumni House will begin accepting reservations for the 2020-21 academic/fiscal year on Monday, March 16, at 8:00 a.m. All requests should be made online via the Alumni House webpage at http://alumni.uncg.edu/house. For additional information, contact Alumni House Manager John Comer at 6-1466 or jfcomer@uncg.edu.

To see events, announcements, deadlines, and other information from the previous week’s Quick Look, Feb. 24, go here.