Quick Look: November 16, 2020





Amy Cook, accounts payable and third-party billing specialist for the UNCG Cashier’s Office was honored with the Callahan Award on Veterans Day. The award was established in 2017 to recognize a UNCG faculty or staff member for their extraordinary service to student veterans. It is named for Dr. Cheryl (Cherry) Callahan, who was the driving force behind the creation of UNCG’s Office of Military-Affiliated Services during her time as Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs. Cook has consistently provided individualized and compassionate service to the military-affiliated student community, and her service has helped countless students.

Special Commencement 2020 virtual backgrounds have been released to help the graduates celebrate.

Anyone requesting to hold a UNCG-sponsored event should use this form. Submitting the form does not authorize the event to take place, but a representative from UNCG will be in contact shortly as a result of submitting the form. Completing the form and gaining approval does not secure the event location. Event organizers should follow the normal process for scheduling event space on campus.

Until Nov. 20, anyone with UNCG parking tickets may have them forgiven through “Food for Fines” donations to the Spartan Open Pantry. Bring cans or dried goods to the Walker Avenue Parking Deck, 506 Stirling Street, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Three items forgives $15, and six items forgives $35. The program is only valid for tickets of $35 or less that have been issued after 8/1/19. One ticket may be forgiven per person. No dented cans and the expiration date must be at least 1 month out. To contact the parking office you may call l(336) 334-5681 or email parking@uncg.edu



UNCG faculty, students, and staff are invited to participate in the Consortium of Humanities Centers and Institutes and Global Humanities Institute virtual event “Migration, Logistics and Unequal Citizens in Contemporary Global Context,” Tuesday, Nov. 24 at 9 p.m. The event brings together workers, researchers, activists, policymakers, civil society organizations, journalists and GHI participants to highlight and address the urgency of ASEAN migrant worker justice in Asia under the COVID-19 crisis. Register for the Zoom event and find more information about the speakers here.

The Humanities Network and Consortium is officially putting out a call for spring events. If you have an event scheduled or planned for the spring and need help advertising, hosting, co-sponsoring, finding the right date, or otherwise, the Network would like to know. Please email hnac@uncg.edu, with anything within the humanities that you feel is deserving of support.



is officially putting out a call for spring events. If you have an event scheduled or planned for the spring and need help advertising, hosting, co-sponsoring, finding the right date, or otherwise, the Network would like to know. Please email hnac@uncg.edu, with anything within the humanities that you feel is deserving of support.

