Quick Look: November 2, 2020

Photograph by Martin W. Kane

The iBelong Project invites grant proposals for projects that help build a sense of belonging among Spartans, as a Campus Climate initiative. The grants are for $500. Email your 1-2 page concept paper to iBelong@uncg.edu by this Friday, Nov. 6.

Division of Online Learning award nominations are due Nov. 13. https://news.uncg.edu/uncg-online-call-for-faculty-award-nominations/

The Controller’s Office (Accounting, Accounts Payable, and Payroll) has relocated from Mossman and has moved to 821 South Josephine Boyd Street. Also, Finance and Financial Planning & Budgets will be located at 821 South Josephine Boyd Street. Sometimes Faculty, Staff and Students don’t look at the directory and if they have not called or communicated via email or chat, have no idea that the department has moved locations.

In celebration of the 30th anniversary landmark Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) of 1990, which provides protection against discrimination of people with disabilities, the Office of Accessibility Resources and Services (OARS) will showcase a virtual PhotoVoice project for students, staff, and faculty who identify as a person with a disability. This project will consist of a collection of photos/drawings, including an explanation of how life is on campus through the lens of a person with a disability. The project will be featured in a virtual awareness tour for our UNC Greensboro community as well as surrounding areas. The OARS Office is calling for submissions of photos/drawings from our students, staff, and faculty who identify as a person with a disability. Submissions may be sent to oars@uncg.edu. Submit your entries by November 11, 2020. For more information please contact Kadejia Washington, OARS’ Assistant Director, at k_washin@uncg.edu.

To find the previous week’s Quick Look, from Oct. 26, go here. To have your event, deadline, or announcement included in Quick Look, email sckirbys@uncg.edu