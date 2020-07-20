‘Race and Racism in American History’ second forum

Panelists Dr. Torren Gatson, Xan Marshall, and Kenneth Wilson

The second online forum for the new UNC Greensboro series that began in June will be held Tuesday, June 21, at 6 p.m.

The forum will feature UNC Greensboro public historian Dr. Torren Gatson, civil rights attorney Xan Marshall, and educator and former police officer Kenneth Wilson.

Dr. Omar Ali (Dean of Lloyd International Honors College), Tiera Moore (alumna and community organizer), and Tamera Jones (PhD student in Biochemistry) will serve as co-hosts.

“We will begin with an overview of race and racism in American history before delving into monuments and public history with Dr. Gatson,” said Ali. “This will be followed by a discussion of the criminal justice system and the Black Lives Matter movement with Attorney Marshall and reflections by Ken Wilson, who will speak about being a black man and a police officer.”

See the livestream on Youtube: https://youtu.be/HzkG6afPKj8

Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85233435468

To receive the Zoom passcode to the forum, email Dr. Ali at ohali@uncg.edu.