‘Race and Racism in American History’ third forum

Tamera Jones, Mariah Hunt, Dr. Armondo Collins, Nodia Mena

The third and final part of UNC Greensboro’s “Race and Racism in American History” online forum series will be held on Tuesday, August 25th at 6 p.m.

Hosted by Dr. Omar Ali, dean of Lloyd International Honors College and scholar of African American political history, and Tamera Jones, PhD student in the Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry, the series has explored issues of race and racism in the United States from the colonial period to the present.

The panel will include Dr. Armondo Collins, visiting assistant professor in African American & African Diaspora Studies, Mariah Hunt, a teacher and community activist, and Professor Nodia Mena of the Department of Languages Literatures and Cultures. Opening questions will be asked by Dr. Torren Gatson, assistant professor of history.

“The forum grew out of a need for folks to come together and build community and connectivity during the Black Lives Matter demonstrations in the early summer,” said Dr. Ali.

“Since early June we’ve been meeting on Sunday evenings and then organized these public forums to create spaces for broader conversations about systemic forms of racism and continue to find ways for us to mobilize and sustain on-the-ground activism, educate ourselves about the history of racism in the United States, and support each other during this uncertain time,” noted Jones.

To receive a Zoom invite, email Dr. Ali directly at ohali@uncg.edu