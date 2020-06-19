New UNCG forum: ‘Race and Racism in American History’





A new forum series starts up this month virtually at UNC Greensboro, called “Race and Racism in American History.”

The first part of this online forum series will be held Thursday, June 25, at 5:30 p.m.

Explore the protests underway within the broader context of race and racism in American history with a panel of scholars, artists, and community organizers.

The online event will be hosted by award-winning UNCG historian Dr. Omar Ali, alumna Tiera Moore, and biochemistry graduate student Tamera Jones.

“The forum was born out of a series of meetings I was having with people in the community over the past several weeks in response to the nationwide uprisings – students, teachers, a civil rights attorney, a former black police officer, artists, and community organizers,” says Ali, who serves as dean of UNCG’s Lloyd International Honors College.

Ali is the author of the forthcoming book “In the Balance of Power: Independent Black Politics and Third Party Movements in the United States.”

Join the forum through Zoom here: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81530809628