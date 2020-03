Each department or office can designate a point of contact to notify designees of received mail or parcels normally delivered directly to the departments via national courier services (UPS, Fed Ex, DHL, etc). Mail is available for pickup at Print Shop (525 Tate St) between the hours of 12:00 pm and 3:00 pm. Parcels are available for pickup at the Business Center (106 Moran Commons) 10:30 am – 1:30 pm during modified operations at the University.

Go to this form to register your point of contact.