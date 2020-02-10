Many summer camp offerings at UNCG

A Herpetological Research Experience camp, led by UNCG professors.

Every year, UNCG hosts a variety of summer camps, presenting unique and fun opportunities for students to engage in activities across the University. This year, offerings include camps in herpetology, robotics, music, sports, and more.

Herpetological Research Experience

June 14-19

In this residential research-based camp, rising 9th- through 12th-graders work alongside field experts in exploring the vast ecosystem at Chestnut Ridge Camp and Retreat Center. Each morning, students go into the field to catch, catalog, and release various reptiles and amphibians. They will study the inhabitants of ephemeral pools, streams, lakes and hardwood forests. Scholarships for campers are available. Contact christine@campchestnutridge.org or (919) 304-2178 for more information.

UNCG Young Writers’ Camp

July 6-17

This two-week camp introduces young writers in grades 3-12 to the writing process and to digital tools, such as storyboarding, blogging, and movie-making. In daily workshops, the students work with UNCG faculty, graduate students, North Carolina teachers and local authors who support the development of a variety of writing styles. Students will also have the opportunity to participate in a special “Writing and Robotics” companion program and visit the Weatherspoon Art Museum to learn how to use visual art to inspire their writing. Scholarships are available. See the website’s scholarship page or contact amvetter@uncg.edu.

Students at UNCG Young Writers’ Camp

All-Arts, Science, & Technology Camp

July 12-17

The All-Arts, Sciences & Technology Camp is a week-long summer camp for children ages 7-15 designed to give in-depth, hands-on instruction in the arts, sciences, and technology. Students will participate in a range of activities that foster academics, personal and social development, and encourage physical activity and will have lots of fun while they do it! For more information contact allarts@uncg.edu or call (336) 740-0211.

Summer Arts and Design Camp

July 12-17

High school artists (8-12th graders) will work closely with UNCG arts faculty and staff to develop artistic skills, experiment with new techniques and develop portfolio-quality artwork in a state-of-the-art studio environment. The program ends with a closing reception and student art show, during which students exhibit the results of their work over the course of the camp. Contact e_lim@uncg.edu or (336) 256-1091 for more information.

UNCG Summer Music Camp

July 12-17 and 19-24

UNCG’s Summer Music Camp, the largest university music camp in America, is back for 2020. This summer, two one-week camps are being offered, serving over 2,000 musicians, with programs in band, mixed chorus, orchestra, and piano. Camp participants are guided by UNCG School of Music faculty and guest teachers, performers, and conductors from throughout the nation who will ensure that each student receives an unmatched musical education. For more information, contact 1-800-999-2869 or smcamp@uncg.edu.

Summer Sport Camps

Dates vary

Be part of a team and improve your athletic skills with UNCG’s Summer Sport Camps, offering training in soccer, volleyball, basketball, and others for participants of all ages. Each sports camp is run independently by the coaching staff. For more information, contact one of our athletic faculty or staff.

Camps fill quickly, so sign up now! For a full listing of camps and clinics, and to register, visit the website here. More dates will be announced in March.

Photography by Martin W. Kane, University Communications