UNCG removes provost, interim named as search begins

UNC Greensboro today announced that it has removed Jim Coleman from the office of Provost due to behavior that did not meet expectations for senior leaders at UNCG. Coleman joined UNCG in July 2020 from the same role at the University of Arkansas. Per contractual obligation, he will retain his faculty position in the Department of Biology. Given this is a confidential and ongoing personnel matter, the University will provide no further details to respect the privacy of all involved.

Dr. Terri Shelton, Vice Chancellor for Research and Engagement, will assume the role of interim provost immediately. Shelton has been with UNCG for 25 years and has served in a variety of senior leadership roles. She currently focuses on the advancement of research at the University and manages activities in the areas of research administration, research integrity, innovation and commercialization, and community and economic engagement. UNCG has begun a national search for a permanent Provost.