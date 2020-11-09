Research Excellence Awards nominations open

In 1988, the Research Excellence Awards were established in recognition of the following principle:

“Given that creating and diffusing knowledge is a formal obligation of the University, the Research Excellence Award will be given to a full-time member of the faculty whose work contributes in an exemplary fashion to this end.”

Each year, the Chancellor solicits nominations for the Research Excellence Awards and a faculty review committee studies the portfolios with regard to the following criteria: 1) the importance of the research contributions to the field, 2) the originality of thought, 3) the execution of the research, and 4) the pattern of the nominee’s research productivity.

Up to two Research Excellence Awards may be given each year. The Junior Research Excellence Award is for a scholar at the rank of assistant or associate professor and a cash honorarium of $4,500 accompanies the award. The award will be based primarily on work done at UNCG during the past five years. The Senior Research Excellence Award is for a scholar at the rank of professor and a cash honorarium of $7,500 accompanies the award. The award will be made on the basis of the nominee’s research career, with particular emphasis placed on work done in the last five years.

To nominate a faculty member for a 2020-2021 Research Excellence Award, click on this link for a copy of the Nomination Packet which includes the nomination guidelines, selection criteria, and the nomination cover sheet. All materials are to be submitted electronically. The Nomination Packet, including the signed nomination form, should be scanned as a PDF file and submitted via InfoReady Review at: https://uncg.infoready4.com/CompetitionSpace/#competitionDetail/1824902. Deadline is December 11, 2020.

For more information, contact Haley Childers at hachilde@uncg.edu.