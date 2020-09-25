Researcher resources: Events, workshops, and deadlines

This is a non-comprehensive list of UNCG researcher resources through October, 2020, focusing on network events, grant deadlines, and workshops. Also included are grant award deadlines for student researchers. Please contact sckirbys@uncg.edu to add your research-development focused event, deadline, or workshop.

Research Network Events

Child and Family Research Network

9/24, 3:00-4:30 p.m., Meet and Greet: Fostering Research Collaborations. Register here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeIOPpURnzJODIWCj2Ep-LBPJGSRAnZ-o17YlKDJmcYv-Xqww/viewform

10/28, 3:00-4:30 p.m., Crafting a Specific Aims section: An Interactive Workshop

Diversity in Language and Culture (CDLC)

10/21, 3:00-4:00 p.m.: Strategies for Mentoring and Advising Graduate Students of Color Via Zoom: bit.ly/UNCG_CDLC

For more information on CDLC or their events, go to: https://cdlc.uncg.edu/

Gerontology Research, Outreach, Workforce development, and Teaching Hub (GROWTH)

10/28, 12:00-1:30 p.m., “UNCG Gerontology Curriculum” by Elise Eifert and Chantelle Sharpe Caro

https://uncg.zoom.us/j/93025265775?pwd=WFBaaWY3WGJHWVRMbVAvem1NeldYZz09

(Meeting ID:930 2526 5775 Password: 340460)

More information on GROWTH can be found at: https://gerontology.wp.uncg.edu/growth-news/ or by contacting Rebecca Adams at r_adams@uncg.edu

Humanities Network and Consortium

10/22, 3:00-4:00 p.m.: NEH Digital Humanities Information Session Co-Sponsored HNAC informational Session with NEH Digital Humanities officers. Hosted by Richard Cox, UNCG Libraries, and Elizabeth Perrill, HNAC Director.

NEH Office of Digital Humanities “virtual site visit.” NEH staff will speak about grant funding for digital scholarship projects through NEH/ODH, followed by Q&A. Zoom invite, Please follow the link for registration: https://go.uncg.edu/nehvisit

Agraphia Writing & Support Group: Accountability For Fall 2020

Agraphia meets virtually every Wednesday at 3:30 pm in Zoom, through the end of the semester. Come Weekly, Monthly, or just drop in – Email Anna R. Craft for Zoom details – arcraft@uncg.edu

Fall 2020 Write-on-Site

Every Monday, 11:45 am – 2 pm. Anyone may join. Email Heather Adams for details (and interest for additional times) – hbadams@uncg.edu

HNAC Writing Group Sign Up HNAC is interested in helping foster writing communities that meet the needs of UNCG faculty. Email Jeremy Rinker for Group Information – jarinker@uncg.edu Join the Faculty Writing Community Canvas Page: https://uncg.instructure.com/courses/70797

For more information on HNAC or their events go to: https://hnac.uncg.edu/



Islamic Studies Research Network (ISRN)

10/6, TBD: A Revolution of Their Own: The Ottoman Women’s Movement with Dr. Didem Havlıoğlu https://rel.uncg.edu/islamic-studies/event/a-revolution-of-their-own-the-ottoman-womens-movement/

10/17, 6:30 p.m.: Lunch and Learn with Author Laila Lalami https://rel.uncg.edu/islamic-studies/event/laila-lalami/For more information on ISRN or their events, go to: https://rel.uncg.edu/islamic-studies/events/



Research and Instruction in STEM Education (RISE Network)

10/20, 3:00-4:00 p.m.: “Once Upon A Time: Telling Stories About Science” by Joe Palca, NPR Science Correspondent

10/20, 4:00-5:00 p.m.: Student Q&A session with Joe Palca

10/22, 3:00-4:00 p.m.: Faculty, staff, and community member Q&A session with Joe Palca

10/22, 4:00-5:00 administrator Q&A with Joe Palca

https://rise.uncg.edu/rise-speaker-series/Info on Joe Palca: https://rise.uncg.edu/rise-speaker-series-joe-palca/



Click here to register: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScmZTvF-Qn2_kmd29rXgdFzl7LBvkoAWIPyonMSRXopg3P0Aw/viewform?usp=sf_link



Grant/Award Deadlines

New and Regular Faculty Research Awards

10/1/20 5 p.m. Application Deadline

For more information, guidelines, directions and forms, go to http://research.uncg.edu/internal-grants-and-awards/

Links to each of the four subcommittee submission portals are here:

Arts & Humanities: https://uncg.infoready4.com/#competitionDetail/1820485

Creative & Performing Arts: https://uncg.infoready4.com/#competitionDetail/1820525

Social & Behavioral Sciences: https://uncg.infoready4.com/#competitionDetail/1820515

Physical & Natural Sciences:

https://uncg.infoready4.com/#competitionDetail/1820514

Community-Engaged Pathways and Partnerships (P2) Grant

10/9/20, 5:00 p.m. Application Deadline

The Community-Engaged Pathways and Partnerships (P2) grant supports teams of faculty, staff, and community partners in their capacity building and their efforts towards collective action and commitments in their partnerships. In this session, ICEE staff will discuss the principles of community-engaged scholarship, community-identified priorities, and collective action. The P2 grant is hosted by the Office of Research and Engagement and the Institute for Community and Economic Engagement. All members of grant teams are welcome to attend. Applications are due October 9, 2020, 5:00 p.m.

Learn more about the grant and how to apply: https://communityengagement.uncg.edu/uncg-engagement/community-engaged-pathways-and-partnerships-grant/

Contact Emily Janke, emjanke@uncg.edu for more information.

Register at https://workshops.uncg.edu

Workshops

Office of Research Integrity

10/13, 9:00-11:00 a.m.: Human Subjects Research Training Workshop by Melissa Beck Workshop Overview: The UNCG Office of Research Integrity offers a two hour session in human research protection once a semester, covering all required categories to meet the requirements of our assurance with the Office of Research Protections (OHRP). This workshop will cover areas such as confidentiality, informed consent, recruitment, and the history of human research protection and are offered as an alternative to CITI training. **This session meets the RCR training requirements for NIH and NSF.

Registration required. To register, go to https://workshops.uncg.edu/ – search under “Office of Research”

10/20, 10:00-11:30 a.m.: Responsible Conduct of Research Workshops: Intellectual Property by Sam Seyedin Workshop Overview: The formal transfer of new scientific discoveries and innovations from academic institutions to the commercial sector occurs through the licensing of Intellectual Property. Intellectual Property includes patents, copyrights, trademarks and trade secret. Summary of Session Objectives: What is “technology transfer”? What is considered “intellectual property”? What do I need to know about patents, copyrights, trademarks, and trade secrets? How can public disclosure result in losing patent rights?

Registration required. To register, go to https://workshops.uncg.edu/ – search under “Office of Research”

10/27, 10:00-11:30 a.m.: Responsible Conduct of Research Workshops: Research Misconduct by Dr. Laurie Wideman Workshop Overview: Federal regulations define research misconduct as fabrication, falsification, or plagiarism in proposing, performing or reviewing research or in reporting research results. It is important to recognize that the federal definition establishes a minimum standard for measuring acceptable behavior.

Registration required. To register, go to https://workshops.uncg.edu/– search under “Office of Research”

11/5, 9:00-10:30 a.m.: Responsible Conduct of Research Workshops: Authorship by Dr. Chris Rhea. Co-Sponsored by RISE Workshop Overview: How do you decide who should be an author on a manuscript? What guidelines exist to help with this decision? Are there cultural differences within each discipline you should consider?

Registration required. To register, go to https://workshops.uncg.edu/– search under “Office of Research”

Office of Sponsored Programs

Show me the Money: Locating Grant Funding Opportunities

10/15, 11:00 a.m.- 1:00 p.m. via zoom

10/19, 3:00-5:00 p.m. via zoom

Faculty and staff often require external funding for research, teaching, and creative activities. This workshop will explore how to get the most from grant-seeking databases (SPIN, GrantSelect, Grant Advisor Plus, Foundation Center). Participants will learn to search for possible funding opportunities, practice identifying eligibility, and realize the importance of keywords. Everyone will have the opportunity to access databases and engage in searches related to their topic of interest in the computer lab. Please register at https://workshops.uncg.edu/

UNCG Libraries Series on Online Learning and Innovation, and Research and Applications

This UNCG webinar series (http://uncg.libguides.com/webinars)for more information on the webinar series) is for UNCG students, staff, faculty, instructors, and librarians.

The series will cover topics on library resources and research tools. Online Learning and Innovation Webinar Series https://uncg.libguides.com/webinars/onlinelearning

10/6, 1:00 PM, “Inclusive Design and Teaching within Online Learning” by Samantha Harlow, UNCG Libraries Online Learning Librarian

10/13, 11:00 AM, “How to Embed Quizzes and Quiz Pedagogy” by Aprille Black, a Bryan School Instructional Technology Consultant (ITC)Research and Applications Webinar Series

https://uncg.libguides.com/webinars/researchapplications



10/27, 1:00 PM, “Is This a Quality Journal to Publish In? How Can You Tell?” by Anna Craft, Coordinator of Metadata Services

Research Awards for Students

October 1 – AWRN Graduate Student Research Grant Applications Due by 5:00 p.m. https://awrn.uncg.edu/

October 4- Undergraduate Research and Creativity Award applications Due by 5:00 p.m. for Spring 2021 funding https://utlc.uncg.edu/ursco/funding/

October 9 – Community-Engaged Pathways and Partnerships (P-2) Grants Application Due by 5:00 p.m. http://research.uncg.edu/internal-grants-and-awards/

October 9 – George Barthalmus Undergraduate Research Award Applications due by 12 noonhttps://sncurcs.org/barthalmus-awards/

October 21 – SNCURCS The State of North Carolina Undergraduate Research and Creativity Symposium (SNCURCS) Abstracts due https://sncurcs.org/

October 30 – Thomas Undergraduate Research Mentor Award Applications due by 5:00 p.m. https://utlc.uncg.edu/ursco/about-faculty/