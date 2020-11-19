Resources and tech support for online final exams

As students prepare for online final exams, UNC Greensboro is offering a variety of virtual tech support and academic resources.

Final exams will take place after Thanksgiving Break, from Nov. 30 through Dec. 5. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all exams have been moved online.

From extended 6-TECH hours to tutoring and speaking consultation, UNCG is committed to helping students navigate what will be an exam week like never before.

Tech support

6-TECH is offering extended hours during exam week. From Monday, Nov. 30, through Friday, Dec. 4, the 6-TECH team will be answering calls and available via chat from 7 a.m. until midnight. On Saturday, Dec. 5, students can reach 6-TECH from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The 6-TECH team can only address technology issues; specific exam issues will need to be resolved by faculty.

6-TECH will do its best to facilitate instructor solutions in the event that they are contacted by a student with a problem they cannot resolve. 6-TECH can be reached at 336-256-8324 or via chat at 6tech.uncg.edu.

Virtual learning support

UNCG’s Academic Achievement Center will offer virtual tutoring and supplemental instruction throughout exam week.

The Speaking Center will remain open Nov. 30-Dec. 4, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. All consultations will take place online.

The Writing Center will be open through Tuesday, Nov. 24, at 5 p.m. It will be closed during exam week.

The Digital ACT Studio will be open through Tuesday, Nov. 24, at 8 p.m. It will be closed during exam week.

Library resources

University Libraries contains over 1.2 million physical items in its collections, and provides access to millions of digital items.

Jackson Library will be open to students throughout exam week, with varying hours depending on the day. The library will be open from 9 a.m. to 5:55 p.m. Nov. 30-Dec. 3. On Dec. 4, library hours are 9 a.m to 4:55 p.m., and on Dec. 5, library hours are noon to 4:55 p.m.

Additionally, University Libraries’ online chat service will be available from 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m Nov. 30-Dec. 3. On Dec. 4, the chat hours are 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m., and on Dec. 5, the chat hours are noon to 4:45 p.m.