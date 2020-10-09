RISE Network events for October

UNCG’s Research and Instruction in STEM Education (RISE) Network is hosting several events in late October as part of its mission to expand networks of research and technology educators. All events are free and open to everyone unless noted otherwise.

Oct. 22: “Once Upon a Time: Telling Stories about Science” with Joe Palca – Joe Palca, NPR’s science correspondent, will share a Zoom lecture on his experience with science and storytelling. 3 p.m. Register here.

Following his lecture, Joe Palca will host a Q&A session for students. 4 p.m. Register here. Oct. 27-29: “Picture a Scientist” movie screening – “Picture a Scientist” is a feature-length documentary film chronicling the groundswell of researchers who are writing a new chapter for women scientists. A biologist, a chemist, and a geologist lead viewers on a journey deep into their own experiences in the sciences. This film is available for individual viewing from Oct. 27 through Oct. 29, and will be followed by discussion groups on Oct. 29 at 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. RSVP deadline is October 21.

