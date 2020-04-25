Rock ‘n’ roll, mysteries, and more this summer



This summer is full of thought-provoking and academically challenging studies at UNC Greensboro. Take the opportunity to explore our world with a couple extra online courses that you can complete right from your home – and help make sure you graduate on time.

Summer Session I is May 13 to June 17. Summer Session II is June 18 to July 23. UNCG recently announced that all summer session classes will be taught online – but, for the most part, that’s nothing new. In recent years, the vast majority of summer courses have been online.

Financial aid, including Pell Grant funds, may be available to students during Summer Session. Because the 2019-20 academic year continues through the summer, students do not need to complete additional paperwork to secure financial aid. Visit the Financial Aid website to learn more, or contact a staff member with specific questions.

UNCG offers more than 400 online summer courses, and many meet Core (GEC) requirements.

Not sure what you’d want to take this summer? Here are a few highlights. (Visit the Summer Session site for a complete list.)

MUS 329: History of Rock Music

Explore a variety of artists from the 1950s to today (from Elvis Presley to Janis Joplin to Metallica) and examine rock music through the lens of historical and political events.

BLS 325: Mystery, Mayhem, and Murder

What makes a good mystery story? Do some detective work to discover the appeal of a good whodunit and the methods and approaches mystery writers use.

BIO 105: Major Concepts of Biology

Test astrological predictions and the effects of biorhythms, study photosynthesis and decomposition, and use the scientific method to analyze case studies – all from the comfort of home. Use everyday supplies to conduct experiments exploring key topics.

PHI 121: Contemporary Moral Problems

Yes, we have our share of problems in 2020, but this course takes a step back to view topics such as capital punishment, sexual morality, censorship, and environmental ethics from a philosophical point of view.

MST 225: Film Appreciation

Grab your remote and explore a variety of movies from different periods as you learn to evaluate films as an art form. Study prominent filmmakers and the context in which they produced their films.

Foreign Language Courses

Your passport may not get much use this summer, but you can still learn a new language – and work on your Gen Ed or foreign language requirements. Choose from online courses in Spanish, German, or French.

