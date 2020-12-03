Safrans’ $1 million gift endows new merit scholarship

Susan and Perry Safran

Susan and Perry Safran have made a $1 million gift to UNC Greensboro.



The gift will support the Safran Family Endowed Scholarship. The merit scholarship, part of UNCG’s Minerva Scholars program, will be presented to students from any field of study.



Chancellor Franklin D. Gilliam, Jr. said, “I can’t say enough about Susan and Perry Safran. Susan has been an engaged alumna – both as a generous supporter and as an engaged leader. As the first board of trustees chair with whom I had the pleasure of working, I appreciated her guidance, leadership, and sharp humor. She’s been integral to UNCG’s success these past few years. I’ve appreciated her and Perry’s friendship and am grateful for their tremendous gift, endowing the Safran Family Endowed Scholarship, which will make a remarkable impact on the lives of high-achieving Spartan students year after year.”



A UNCG alumna of the Class of 1977, Susan Morris Safran said, “After serving on the UNCG board for 10 years, I saw the need for a flexible merit scholarship that can serve one or many, no matter their background or degree. UNCG’s needs are great; I hope this inspires others to give to this wonderful university so we can continue our mission of providing excellence and opportunity to as many as we can.”



Susan Safran retired as founder and president of CPR Consultants, Inc., one of the largest American Heart Association entrepreneurial training centers in the eastern United States. She began her career as a critical care nurse at Wake Medical Center and later at Duke University Medical Center and Rex Hospital.



She received her bachelor of science degree in nursing at UNCG and her master of science in nursing (clinical nurse specialist) at Duke University.



Perry Safran is the founder of Safran Law Offices, based in Raleigh, North Carolina. He has served on Raleigh’s City Council and as an adjunct professor at NC State University and the Campbell School of Law. He received his bachelor’s degree in political science from NC State, MBA degree from Wake Forest University, and juris doctor from the Campbell School of Law.



The Safrans are longtime residents of Raleigh.



Susan served on the UNCG Board of Trustees (2009-2019), including two years as chair (2014-16). In 2015, she chaired the Chancellor Search Committee that brought Chancellor Gilliam to UNCG. Last year, she received the UNCG School of Nursing Distinguished Alumni Award. She has been active with the NC American Heart Association for many years, and has received the association’s NC Advocate of the Year Award. Susan also served 10 years as the AHA representative on the NC Emergency Medical Services Advisory Board. In 2002, she received a Women in Business Award sponsored by the Triangle Business Journal.



Perry served on UNCG’s Excellence Foundation Board (now called the UNCG Greensboro Foundation) and is currently a member of the NC State University Board of Trustees. He is a former president of the NC State Alumni Association, which presented to him the Meritorious Service Award in 2019.

The Safrans’ gift is the second gift of $1 million or more announced by UNCG this year. A commitment by Linda and Tom Sloan created another merit scholarship program: the Sloan Endowed Scholarship.

