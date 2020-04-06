Samantha Harlow

Samantha (Sam) Harlow (University Libraries) has been awarded the 2020 DLS Routledge Distance Learning Librarianship Conference Sponsorship Award by the Association of College and Research Libraries (ACRL).

Sponsored by Routledge/Taylor & Francis Group, Harlow will receive $1,200 to attend the America Library Association’s (ALA) Annual Conference and a plaque to honor her accomplishments. The award acknowledges any individual ACRL member working in the field of, or contributing to the success of, distance learning librarianship or related library service in higher education.

The award is administrated by the ACRL Distance Learning Section (DLS). Nominees for the award must have demonstrated achievements in one or more of the following areas:

• Support for distance learning librarianship and library services, e.g., service to students and faculty, innovation and/or leadership

• Participate in the creation and/or implementation of distance library programs or services of exemplary quality

• Successful collaboration with faculty in support of information literacy and/or other aspects of library instruction or services for distance students

• Significant research, publication or presentations in areas of distance learning librarianship