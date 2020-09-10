School of Theatre announces virtual season

The UNC Greensboro School of Theatre is proud to present a first-of-its-kind fall virtual season featuring live productions streamed on-demand right in your living room.

The season begins with “Marisol” by José Rivera, an apocalyptic comedy of urban realities and guardian angels that will stream on-demand October 15-17, 2020.

Following this, Dominique Morisseau’s “Skeleton Crew” will stream from November 5-7. The third play in Morisseau’s “Detroit Cycle”, Skeleton Crew focuses on employees at an auto stamping plant and the new economic realities facing them at the start of the Great Recession.

“Hear Our Voices: An Inclusive Celebration of New Musical Theatre” follows shortly after, streaming from November 12-14. This world premiere song cycle is part of a mission to center marginalized voices in American theatre and focuses on new work by BIPOC, LGBTQ+, and disabled writers.

Concluding the fall season is a quartet of one-act plays by MFA Directing and Theatre for Youth candidates, featuring “Here We Go” by Caryl Churchill, “Incognito” by UNCG playwriting professor Janet Allard, “Feeding the Moonfish” by Barbara Wiechmann, and “The Arkansaw Bear” by Aurand Harris. The MFA candidate one-acts will stream from December 3-5, 2020.

For more information about on-demand streaming tickets please call the UNCG Theatre Box Office at 336-334-4392 or visit www.uncgtheatre.com.