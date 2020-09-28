State Employees Combined Campaign kicks off Oct. 1

A 2019 SECC participant shows where her donation goes.

It’s SECC time – when university employees have an easy and efficient way to support charities in our community, across the state, and beyond.

The kickoff is Thursday, Oct. 1, and the campaign runs through Dec. 18.

Spartan faculty and staff may pledge a donation to their choice of 900 charities, with a university goal of $175,000.

This year, Chancellor Gilliam named Sherri MacCheyne as chair of the committee, which includes Candice Lennon, Cathy Church, and Sheryl Williamson.

The monthly payroll deduction minimum has been lowered to $3.00 per month, which means that employees can make a difference for less than 10 cents per day.

“There are many organizations we can support, to make an impact locally and across the state, and this campaign allows us give together as Spartans,” says MacCheyne, who has been working with the SECC for 20 years.

The SECC was established in 1984 by Governor James B. Hunt to offer North Carolina state employees an efficient, safe, and easy way to support local, national, and international charities. Charities apply annually and must meet the stringent SECC eligibility requirements.

To donate securely online, access the Giving Guide, or see the real-time “Campaign Progress Thermometer,” visit the UNCG SECC website. View the giving guide, with a complete list of the charities here.

As usual, there is an ongoing raffle. Drawings will be held weekly and prize winners can choose their prize from a selection of gifts.

Contributors are strongly encouraged to give through ePledge (goes live Oct.1), but for those who prefer to write a check, they can still do so, by mailing a check and form to the SECC office directly.

Please note the NCSECC office sends out reminders to those who have yet to indicate their participation level. If you have made the decision not to contribute, please sign in to ePledge and indicate so. This will eliminate those reminders.

For more information, email secc@uncg.edu.