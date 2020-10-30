‘Sense of Belonging’ grant proposals due Nov. 6

The iBelong Project invites grant proposals for projects that help build a sense of belonging among Spartans, as a Campus Climate initiative.

The iBelong Project was launched in Spring 2019 to better understand student experiences at UNCG. Utilizing the Culturally Engaging Campus Environments survey developed by the National Institute for Transformation and Equity, the specific goal of the 2019 survey was to understand how students experience our campus now, and how to help the University better meet the learning, professional, and personal needs of all of our current and future students.

Fall 2020 project grant proposals should look for innovative ways of building deeper community and connections among students across campus.

UNCG student groups and organizations, as well as faculty and staff, can request up to a $500 grant to implement a project or program.

Evaluation criteria for the proposals:

Clearly proposed outcomes – ex: The program will help provide a sense of community among a particular population of students by hosting digital meet and greets.

Impact: Measure how many of the targeted population were served through the project

Creativity/Feasibility

Budget explanation provided

Stakeholder feedback/communities reached (ex: number of students reached)

Student perception of impact/benefit of your program

Meet current COVID guidelines of the University regarding student gatherings.

No more than 10 people at indoor events and no more than 25 at outdoor events, with social distancing maintained. This applies both on and off campus.

The deadline to submit is Nov. 6, with a submission review deadline of Nov. 13, and grant winners will be notified Nov. 18.

The grants are for $500. Email your 1-2 page concept paper to iBelong@uncg.edu by Friday, Nov. 6.

