Shawn O’Neil

Shawn O’Neal (Academic Achievement Center) co-authored “Learning in the Time of COVID-19: Providing Student Support from a (Social) Distance”. The research details how the Academic Achievement Center adjusted to the transition to online-only support at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Erin Morrison and Chris Dizon are co-authors on the project.

The article appears in a publication of a special issue of the peer-reviewed journal, “The Learning Assistance Review.” Learning center leaders and professionals from every corner of the United States contributed to this vital collection of essays about higher education’s response to the novel coronavirus.