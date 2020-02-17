A chat with Shelley Wald, new Associate Dean of Students

Previously, she was Assistant Director in Housing and Residence Life, where she worked for four years. She now oversees the Dean of Students Office as well as the Office of Rights and Responsibilities.

Could you describe a bit about your role on campus?

The work of both offices is student-centered, caring for the whole student and providing resources, support, and growth opportunities for each individual student that calls, emails, or drops-in. These offices also interact with many faculty and staff members as well as families of our students. It is our role to help the university community provide care and support to all students.

What do you really value about UNCG’s campus culture?

I really love our students! They are engaging, hardworking, curious, inquisitive and want to make the world a better place. I also appreciate that I work with some of the best colleagues in the nation. I feel very supported in my work and supported as a person. The UNCG community is really welcoming and friendly. As a full-time working mom, I enjoy that I can bring my kids to campus events and that they can share in my great experiences at UNCG.

What are some of the initiatives you are very focused on?

Right now, I am looking at our practices and asking what makes sense. Our enrollment has grown, so the number of students needing services from both offices has increased exponentially over the years, such has happened in many other offices on campus. I want to ensure that the staff have the resources they need to support our students and manage some of the toughest issues that arise on campus. I also want to hear from the University community — what do they know about us? What services would they like to see? How can we reach more students, as well as faculty and staff? How can we better educate our university community about who our students are and what they need?

Could you describe some of your biggest accomplishments?

I was selected to be a faculty member for STARS College, a student leader institute run through ACUHO-i (the Association of College and University Housing Officers, International). I was selected for a three-year term to conclude this summer. I have met some great faculty and students from across the nation and Canada. One of the STARS students was at the University of Northern Arizona when she attended STARS and we met. She is now a graduate student at UNCG and working in HRL. When developing STARS initiatives, I feel a very direct connection between my work and the benefit for students. I was also selected to coordinate the Professional Standards Institute and selected to be the chair-elect for the Housing Internship committee, both through ACUHO-i. I have served the North Carolina Housing Officers as member-at-large and president. Last year, I was selected as the Division of Student Affairs individual assessment award winner. But my biggest accomplishment, and the one I care the most about, is seeing the impact I have on staff and students. I care deeply about how they are impacted by decisions, and work to advocate to make processes and policies people friendly, efficient, and data-driven. My transition to my new role has shown me the impact I have had, and how my hard work has been seen and appreciated.

What are some things you do on a daily basis to feel inspired, motivated, etc – or what inspires and motivates you on a daily basis?

Every student interaction inspires me to work harder, create more initiatives, and be more present on campus. I really want our students to leave UNCG feeling transformed. I know they will leave with a fantastic education; I also want them to find their community on campus and figure out who they want to be – what their values are. I also have some great quotes and items around my office that remind me to stay focused, work hard, advocate for others, and be appreciative of what I have accomplished.

Anything else you’d like to share about yourself with the campus community?

I enjoy connecting to others, and am happy to share my experiences, in order to illuminate struggles and how I overcame them. I tell students all the time: if you see me on campus, please stop me and say hi!

I am a first-generation college student and the only one in my extended family with a master’s degree. I have enjoyed working with first-generation initiatives on campus. I really believe in providing a ladder to help students and staff be able to accomplish their goals.

I love college sports, with basketball and softball being my favorites. This year I will finally make it to a March Madness game in Greensboro (planning for one with UNCG in the mix!) I hope one day to make it to the Women’s College Softball World Series in Oklahoma. I played softball in high school and have already gotten my oldest child involved in t-ball. I danced professionally for more than 18 years and miss it, so I love attending the dance performances on campus. I’m glad I can still can impress my kids with the skills I have.

When I have downtime, I am either watching an episode of “The Office” or reading. Right now I’m reading “Becoming” by Michelle Obama.

The staff and students I work with know that I value diversity and inclusion work. As a student affairs educator, I feel a huge weight of responsibility to educate myself, my family and my community.

I worked with some of the best and brightest in HRL and am truly appreciative of their encouragement for me to continue to grow and develop as a professional. And I am also very excited to have amazing new colleagues who work very hard to promote the success of our students.

Interview by Susan Kirby-Smith, University Communications