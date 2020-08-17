As we embark on a semester like never before, it’s vital that all members of the UNC Greensboro community work together to “Shield Our Spartans.”

The primary way COVID-19 spreads is through person-to-person contact, so in order to prevent its spread, we must change the way we behave. Here are three things you can do to help keep our community safe and healthy:

1. Wear a face covering when inside and when close to others outside.

Wear face coverings when you leave your residence hall room, suite, or apartment. Face coverings are also required outdoors in situations where appropriate social distancing cannot be maintained. While there will be limited circumstances where temporarily removing your face covering will be necessary (e.g., eating, brushing your teeth, bathing), you should still have a face covering with you at all times. It is equally important to wear face coverings properly. Disposable face coverings should be thrown away in appropriate trash receptacles.

Free face coverings will be distributed at locations around campus starting Aug. 17. See the distribution points here.

2. Wash your hands often.

Wash your hands often, for at least 20 seconds, especially when you first enter your residence hall or room, and before and after eating. If soap and water are not available, use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Sanitizer stations have been placed at the entrances/exits of all campus buildings.

3. Practice social distancing.

Maintain good social distance from others in classrooms, hallways, Spartan Chariots, dining halls, Elliott University Center, and when you visit community/common areas in your residence hall. These include community bathrooms, parlors, lounge spaces, community kitchens, game rooms, etc.

UNCG is implementing a wide range of new cleaning protocols to help limit the spread of COVID-19. This will include more frequent cleaning of all spaces with a focus on common areas, frequently touched surfaces, and locations where the virus may be more likely to spread. More information is available in our Fall 2020 FAQ.Make sure to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 before leaving home (or your residence hall room) daily. If you are ill, stay home and complete a COVID-19 Self Reporting Form located on the COVID-19 website, contact Student Health Services, and notify the Dean of Students Office dossaf@uncg.edu and your instructors immediately.



For more information, please review the Return to Campus Manual.