SOAR orientation program virtual in June

The annual in-person June orientation program,SOAR, has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The University will host a June Virtual SOAR program and, if possible, an August in-person orientation experience prior to the semester starting.

The June Virtual SOAR program consists of the following components:

Creation of an expanded SOAR webpage that houses all materials including handouts, videos, and powerpoints for students and families to access.

Students will attend a Zoom virtual small group with an orientation leader on their originally-reserved June SOAR date.

All new undergraduate students will be enrolled into a Canvas course where they will be required to review all of the onboarding materials and take short quizzes.

Students will be pre-registered for their fall course schedule. Students will hear from their academic advisors with more details.

Families and guests can attend a Zoom virtual SOAR session with full-time staff and select orientation leaders to learn about important information and resources, as well as ask questions real-time.

In collaboration with campus partners, SOAR coordinators are planning one-day orientation sessions in August prior to the semester starting. As with all uncertain plans, the campus community will be kept updated as we get closer to those dates.

If you have questions about SOAR, feel free to reach out to Austin McKim at tamckim@uncg.edu