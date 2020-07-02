The New Student Transitions and First Year Experience Office will welcome new students to campus this year through a series of eight SOAR welcome sessions.

Programming will be outdoors, in small groups, with stops in larger indoor spaces. Students will spend time with Spartan Orientation Staff (SOS) Leaders and attend GPS sessions aimed at teaching new students how to navigate Canvas, review a standard syllabus, and understand the Academic Integrity policy. The sessions will also include instruction about how to safely move about the campus, the use of face coverings, social distancing, and more. SOS Leaders will call students’ attention to the statement faculty have been asked to include in their syllabi regarding classroom behavioral expectations during the pandemic.

All new students will begin receiving information in mid-July about the required August SOAR programs.

Dean’s Welcomes will be delivered via video either online or in person with small groups in large spaces.

All new students will receive a Keker Success Guide, as they have in the past, which is used in all FYE101: Succeed at the G courses, as well as offered to new students not enrolled in that course to use for their benefit.

The Keker Success Guide is both an academic planner and a compilation of academic success and campus resource tools. Preview the 2020 Guide here.

The Spartan SPEARS will be on hand at various intervals across these dates, as well as the first days of classes as usual, dressed in the infamous lime green shirts, offering new students assistance in finding their way to academic buildings.

The SOAR program will operate August 11-14, with the first two days for commuter students only, in two time blocks and the second two days for residential students only, in two time blocks.

Contact Dr. Kim Sousa Peoples for more information (k_sousap@uncg.edu).