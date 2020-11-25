Spartan SPEAR program seeks faculty and staff to help new students

All UNCG faculty and staff with a desire to help new students have the opportunity to serve as an honorary Spartan SPEAR during the first two days of classes.

The Spartan SPEARS volunteer program has assisted new students with navigating campus on the first two days of classes for many years, and this upcoming semester is no exception. Volunteers wearing lime green t-shirts are strategically positioned around campus to give new students directions and answer questions. The safety of our volunteers and our students is of the utmost importance to us. All of the volunteer stations will be outside, will wear face coverings, and SPEARS will maintain a 6-foot distance from students they are assisting.

Our newest Spartans still need a bit more support this January learning the campus and finding their classes. Spartan SPEARS will be around campus the first two days of classes, Tuesday, Jan. 19 and Wednesday, Jan. 20. In addition to giving directions and answering general questions, SPEARS will also be equipped to distribute face coverings to students who may have forgotten to bring one or who need an extra one.

Faculty and staff interested in volunteering for a 1-hour shift on Jan. 19 or 20 can sign up via this Google form. For now, the names of interested volunteers are being collected and will receive more information soon with the opportunity to select shift dates and times. Volunteers will be provided everything they need to be a RAWKstar SPEAR, including basic training instructions, the famous lime green t-shirt, and a bag of face coverings to give out to new students.

For more information, contact Rachel Dodd Blakely in New Student Transitions & First Year Experience at rmblakel@uncg.edu.