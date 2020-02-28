Spartans honored among top 40 leaders under 40

Ten UNC Greensboro alumni and staff were recognized for making a difference in their professions and in their communities at the Triad Business Journal’s 17th annual 40 Under 40 event on Thursday, Feb. 27, at UNCG’s Elliott University Center.

“We are proud of the Bryan School alumni and the exceptional leaders from other colleges at UNCG that go on to make an impact in the Triad community,” said Dr. Banks, dean of the Bryan School of Business and Economics.

The event is sponsored by the Bryan School and celebrates young leaders under the age of 40 across the Triad. The 2020 honorees represent a variety of industries such as education, law, finance, and construction.

The 10 Spartan honorees for 2020 are below:

Tasmin Farzana ’14 MBA

Senior Procurement Manager for Global Operations, Hanesbrands, Inc.

Lindsay Hancock ’03

Senior Vice President, Creative Snacks Co.

Marsh Hester ’17 MBA

Financial Advisor, Merrill Lynch

Kathryn Hubert ’12

Owner and Chef, Chez Genese

Dave Jenkins ’13 MBA

Director, Cone Health

Andrew Khonje ’11

Senior Financial Analyst, Ralph Lauren

Shilpa Philips ’19 MBA

Business Controller, Volvo Group

Sara Pilling-Kellogg ’16 MPA

Operations Manager for Graduate Programs, UNCG Bryan School of Business and Economics

John Riley ’11 MBA

Financial Adviser, RLR Financial Group of BB&T Scott & Stringfellow

Cristal Campbell Snow ’09, ’12 MA

Vice President, Reyes Supply Company



Photography by Julie Knight, Triad Business Journal