Spartans honored among top 40 leaders under 40

Ten UNC Greensboro alumni and staff were recognized for making a difference in their professions and in their communities at the Triad Business Journal’s 17th annual 40 Under 40 event on Thursday, Feb. 27, at UNCG’s Elliott University Center.
“We are proud of the Bryan School alumni and the exceptional leaders from other colleges at UNCG that go on to make an impact in the Triad community,” said Dr. Banks, dean of the Bryan School of Business and Economics.
The event is sponsored by the Bryan School and celebrates young leaders under the age of 40 across the Triad. The 2020 honorees represent a variety of industries such as education, law, finance, and construction.
The 10 Spartan honorees for 2020 are below:
Tasmin Farzana ’14 MBA
Senior Procurement Manager for Global Operations, Hanesbrands, Inc.
Lindsay Hancock ’03
Senior Vice President, Creative Snacks Co.
Marsh Hester ’17 MBA
Financial Advisor, Merrill Lynch
Kathryn Hubert ’12
Owner and Chef, Chez Genese
Dave Jenkins ’13 MBA
Director, Cone Health
Andrew Khonje ’11
Senior Financial Analyst, Ralph Lauren
Shilpa Philips ’19 MBA
Business Controller, Volvo Group
Sara Pilling-Kellogg ’16 MPA
Operations Manager for Graduate Programs, UNCG Bryan School of Business and Economics
John Riley ’11 MBA
Financial Adviser, RLR Financial Group of BB&T Scott & Stringfellow
Cristal Campbell Snow ’09, ’12 MA
Vice President, Reyes Supply Company
Photography by Julie Knight, Triad Business Journal