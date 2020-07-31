Speaking Center at the ready

The University Speaking Center supports oral communication within curriculum, for any discipline and through a variety of training formats. This fall, there are new resources available for faculty and students. The Speaking Center staff are prepared to assist in communication learning goals, no matter what field of study or what type of communication: public, small-group, or interpersonal.

Faculty are invited to request instructional workshops for students, or to collaborate on developing a workshop, learning video, or Canvas module that focuses on the oral communication goals identified by the faculty member. A new website holds resources specifically for faculty, and resources will continue to be added. Find more details about workshops here https://speakingcenter.uncg.edu/services/workshops/.

Workshops and consultations can be face-to-covered-face or online, and tutors have the goal of supporting students in their progress, where they are in their speaking process. Students may receive feedback, ask questions, and have conversations about their communication skills in general.

Learn more about individual consultations here https://speakingcenter.uncg.edu/services/online-consultations/

And see the online appointment scheduling request form for students here. online appointment scheduling request form For more information, or to ask questions, reach out to the Speaking Center staff: kimcuny@uncg.edu, edellis@uncg.edu, jskelly@uncg.edu