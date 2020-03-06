Spring into visual arts: the March roundup

Detail from Joel Shapiro, Untitled (Jazz at Lincoln Center), 1996, color screenprint on paper, ed. 57/108, 41 3/8 x 34 in. Weatherspoon Art Museum. Gift of Charles Weinraub and Emily Kass in honor of Nancy Doll, 2019.

As spring creeps onto campus, and colors come into view, there’s also a lot of great visual art-related events making a splash this month — including campus exhibitions, a guest artist speaker, and a North Carolina Museum of Art exhibition featuring alumni and faculty. We’ve highlighted them here:

Renowned artist Ann Hamilton will give a free University Concert and Lecture Series talk on Thursday, March 19, 6 p.m., in the Music Building’s Tew Recital Hall.

Hamilton is a visual artist known for her site-responsive and large-scale installations, public projects, and performance collaborations. Her ephemeral artworks are based in a career-long interest in felt experience as the basis for recognition and knowledge, as well as in the relationships between written language and tactile experience. The talk is free and open to the public. More information is available at https://vpa.uncg.edu/single-event/ann-hamilton-2/

Continuing the theme of basketball and culture this month at the Weatherspoon, Richie Zweigenhaft, professor of psychology at Guilford College, will give a talk on “Geezerball” on Thursday, March 12, 6:30 p.m., at the museum, with a nod to the “To the Hoop” exhibition.

A noontime pickup basketball game started at Guilford in 1976. Now, 44 years later, it is still going. In his account Zweigenhaft explores reasons the game has lasted into the 21st century and why it has become so central in the lives of a group of aging adults. For more information on the talk see https://weatherspoonart.org/event-mar-12-geezerball-richie-zweigenhaft/

Two other innovative Weatherspoon exhibitions will be open through April 5:

“Time, Space, Place, Trace”

This project is a collaboration between the Weatherspoon Art Museum, UNCG’s School of Art, and students from education classes during the spring 2019 and 2020 semesters. Working with Curator of Collections Elaine D. Gustafson and Associate Professor of Art Sunny Spillane, students were tasked to originate, research, and collaborate on an exhibition drawn from the museum’s collection. Upon determining the curatorial thesis, the students then selected, previewed, and evaluated artworks that illustrated and strengthened their concept. This semester, students have used he exhibition as a springboard to create curriculum-based lesson plans for Guilford County teachers. This is the second time that the Weatherspoon and the School of Art have collaborated on an exhibition to provide art education students a hands-on professional museum experience.

For more information see https://weatherspoonart.org/exhibition-time-space-place-trace/

“Finding Meaning: The Power and Possibility of Abstraction”

Featuring significant artworks by both regionally and nationally recognized artists gifted by Chapel Hill art patrons and collectors Charles Weinraub and Emily Kass.

Humankind has a rich history of trying to understand natural environments through frameworks like time, topography, geology, and documentation. This exhibition brings together artworks from the museum’s permanent collection that explore ideas about erosion, entropy, encroachment, and impermanence as well as nature’s beauty and magnitude. Emil Lukas’s sculpture “Time Line under Pear Tree, 1994-96,” serves as the exhibition’s focal point among documentary, abstract, conceptual, and surrealist artworks.

See more information at https://weatherspoonart.org/exhibition-finding-meaning

“Front Burner: Highlights in Contemporary North Carolina Painting” On exhibition at the North Carolina Museum of Art in Raleigh through July 26. The exhibition presents 25 emerging, mid-career, and established artists working within a variety of mediums and ideas, and includes faculty member Barbara Campbell Thomas and MFA alumnae Ashlynn Browning ‘02 (who is also the guest curator of the show) and Carmen Neely ‘16. More information on the exhibition, including ticket info, can be found at https://ncartmuseum.org/exhibitions/view/52114