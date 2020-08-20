Hear from state and local health, education leaders

The streaming of the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce’s Annual State of the Community, with local, state health and K-12 education leaders speaking, will be available for free for UNCG students, faculty, and staff.

The event will be held virtually on August 26 from noon to 1:30 p.m., and will focus on economic recovery, equity, community health, and education.

The program includes notable speakers: Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Mandy K. Cohen, CEO of Cone Health Terry Akin, Superintendent of Guilford County Schools Sharon L. Contreras, and other speakers on economic recovery and equity and capital.

UNCG videos will be presented during the pre-event period, 11:45 until noon, when the formal program begins.

The program will include the announcement of the winners of the Stanley Frank Economic and Workforce Development Award and the Hubert B. Humphrey, Jr. School Improvement Award.

A link to the event and password will be available to all with a @uncg.edu email address. Please revisit this story next week to learn how to access the program.