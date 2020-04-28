Steve Cramer (University Libraries) has been awarded the 2020 BRASS Excellence in Business Librarianship by the Reference and User Services Association division of the American Library Association (ALA).

Sponsored by Mergent and FTSE Russell, the BRASS Excellence in Business Librarianship Award was established in 1989 and offers $4,000 and a citation to a librarian that has distinguished themselves in the field of business librarianship. The selection of a recipient is accomplished through a review of written nominations by the BRASS Award for Excellence in Business Librarianship Committee.