Steve Morley is Space Utilization and Planning Director

Steve Morley

Following Judy’s Smith’s retirement, Steve Morley is UNCG’s new Space Utilization and Planning Director.



Morley has spent the entirety of his 20-year career in higher education focused on teaching and learning, student growth and development, and the transformation of campus environments to best support institutional mission. Steve began his career as a student development faculty member and served in numerous Student Affairs roles, eventually as Dean of Students. In this role, Steve led a department of 50 colleagues, facilitated holistic, co-curricular learning experiences for students, and implemented facility renovations and construction that aligned strategic planning and institutional mission with the physical campus environment.



In his most recent role, Morley has served as Director of Campus Planning for Credo Higher Ed, an inter-disciplinary consulting firm based in Whitsett, North Carolina. During Shis tenure he has worked with over 20 campuses across the country to maximize the utilization of their existing space resources and plan for additional space resources needed to fully support the mission of the institution. Utilizing a highly participatory process to these planning processes, these plans have received 100% governing board approval.



Morley remains active in a number of professional organizations, presenting at conferences on topics from student success to learning environments to space planning. As a current Ph.D. candidate in Higher Education Leadership at Indiana State University, he is completing his dissertation on institutional identity as expressed in the campus environment.