Stories of color at Weatherspoon (virtual events)

At three different Zoom meetings in June, discover the tantalizing true stories behind your favorite colors. Join Dr. Emily Stamey, Curator of Exhibitions, for a three-part series on the history of color inspired by Victoria Finlay’s book, Color: A Natural History of the Palette.

Bridging the genres of history and travelogue, Finlay explores the remarkable origins of different hues: yellow made from saffron to aid Cleopatra’s seductions, blue extracted from Afghan mines at a price so high even Michelangelo couldn’t afford to buy it, and red derived from insects to create brilliant lipsticks and Cherry Coke.

Following the chapters in the book and looking to examples from the Weatherspoon’s collection, the Zoom sessions will explore the palette and its history. Whether you consider yourself well-versed in art, or are simply curious about color, you will probably enjoy the visually appealing discussions.

The events are free. Register for one, two, or all three dates. Participants will receive details and a link when they register. All discussions will take place via Zoom.

June 4: Introduction, Ochre, Black, and Brown; register go.uncg.edu/qa11hn.

June 11: White, Red, Orange, and Yellow; register go.uncg.edu/qa11pa

June 18: Green, Blue, Indigo, and Violet; register go.uncg.edu/qa11vx

“Color: A Natural History of the Palette by Victoria Finlay” (ISBN: 978-0812971422; ISBN-10: 0812971426) is available online at Scuppernong Books:

https://www.scuppernongbooks.com/book/9780812971422

Reading the book is not required for participation.

Dr. Emily Stamey is WAM’s Curator of Exhibitions. She holds a PhD in Art History from the University of Kansas and loves to explore contemporary art through multiple vantage points. Her recent exhibitions include To the Hoop: Basketball and Contemporary Art and Dread & Delight: Fairy Tales in an Anxious World.