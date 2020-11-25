Lighting and pedestrian improvements scheduled for Spring Garden and Josephine Boyd Streets

Starting in December, UNCG will begin making improvements to street lighting and pedestrian safety at a couple of locations on campus as follows.

UNCG will coordinate with the City of Greensboro to upgrade the street lighting along Spring Garden Street over the winter break. Starting Dec. 2, the fixtures will be changed over to new LED lights. The project is expected to last 2 – 3 days, with sidewalk and some street closures likely to allow workers and equipment necessary access to make the changes.

Starting in January, work will be done for a new retaining wall between Parking Lot 9 and Josephine Boyd Street near the intersection of Walker Avenue to help improve pedestrian safety. More details regarding road closures or temporary changes to parking to follow.