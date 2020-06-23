Support Alumni-Owned Businesses with Shop Spartan

Tarayjah Hoey-Gordon ’16

There are approximately 37,000 UNC Greensboro alumni that live in the Triad area, and many of them are successful business owners.

If you’re interested in supporting local businesses, finding ones that are Spartan-owned just got a lot easier.

In April, the Office of Alumni Engagement launched Shop Spartan, the first-ever UNCG alumni-owned business network.

“I think it is really important for alumni in the area to support the local economy and each other and to explore new businesses and new places in the Triad,” says Dorian Thompson, assistant director of alumni engagement.

The platform allows members of the UNCG community to search for alumni-owned businesses in their area.

Faculty, staff, and alumni business owners can add their business to the platform, post updates and promotions, and even offer exclusive deals to fellow Spartans.

Tarayjah Hoey-Gordon ’16 is founder and CEO of Dance Now Cry Later, an educational and performing arts company that positively impacts the lives of at-risk youth in poverty-stricken areas through exposure to the arts. She is using the platform to help advocate for the arts and expand her business to a broader audience.

“I enjoy this platform because it not only connects fellow business owners with other business owners, it connects us to our Spartan family,” says Hoey-Gordon. “Knowing that I can reach out to fellow alumni and have that common tie of being a Spartan is empowering, and it also helps create a genuine connection that is harder to make if you are fresh in the entrepreneurial industry.”

Brian Japp ’86 and Deborah Thompson ’85

Deborah (Ashby) Thompson ’85 owns Latitude 36, a screenprinting and embroidery business specializing in brand recognition, with fellow alumni Brian Japp ‘86. They are looking forward to using the platform to grow their business and connect with alumni.

“We appreciate UNCG for looking out for their alumni and helping Spartan-owned businesses grow,” says Thompson. “It’s also a great platform to see all the accomplishments of fellow UNCG alumni.”

Create an account for free at shopspartan.org. To add your business to the platform, email alumni@uncg.edu, or sign up at shopspartan.org.