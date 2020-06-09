Sustainability Short Films Competition names winners

The 11th annual UNCG International Shorts Film Competition announced the winners of this year’s competition.

As part of the annual UNCG Sustainability Film & Discussion Series, the competition is an opportunity to share new artistic works in the international community that address the urgency of the climate crisis and acknowledge the power of film to connect, communicate, and convince. All of the twelve finalist films can be viewed on the website.

First place is awarded to “Trees and Ice,” directed by Gerald Habrath, a multimedia artist currently serving as associate professor of art at West Virginia University.

“Trees and Ice” captures the wonder and solemnity of two elements of nature that center prominently in the growing climate crisis.

Second place is awarded to “Woodpecker,” directed by Richards Vitols. “Woodpecker” takes place in a near future where natural species in a forest environment are replaced by artificial ones so that future generations can experience them.

Third place is awarded to “History Repeats,” directed by Eric Hynynen. “History Repeats” uses a collage of found footage to present a shortened history of the world to ask if we’re doomed to repeat our mistakes or if we can learn from them.

This year’s Audience Award is presented to “Terroir,” directed by Dawn Westlake.

“Terroir” received more than 50% of the vote from more than 130 people across the world. The film is “a feminist musical about how the mother-child relationship can sometimes cloud our perception of very capable female leaders in all sectors of society.”

“Many thanks to the filmmakers for their commitments to creatively address issues of the climate crises,” said Sarah Dorsey, program director for the Film & Discussion Series. “It was a real team effort to put the competition online this year. And the competition and film series would not be possible without support from the UNCG Green Fund, the Office of Sustainability, and our sponsors: UNCG Geography, Environment, and Sustainability Department; Pricey Harrison; Sierra Club North Carolina; Tate Street Coffee House; UNCG University Libraries; and The Weatherspoon Art Museum.”

The films are judged by Marisol Maddox, a graduate student in the International Security MA program at George Mason University and a research contractor at the Woodrow Wilson Center’s Polar Institute. And by Jean Michel Rolland, a longtime musician, painter, and filmmaker (and previous competition winner) based in France.