TEDxGreensboro goes online for September

Twelve speakers will share their “Ideas Worth Spreading” in a series of free mid-day online sessions through the month of September.

The TEDxGreensbor RISK program, which was postponed from its original March date due to the pandemic, has been reimagined and rescheduled as a series of online sessions.

The free series will launch at 12:30 p.m. on September 8. Virtual audience members will have the opportunity to submit questions for host and speaker Q&A sessions, and they are invited to stay online afterwards to participate in a moderated discussion.

The mid-day events will take place at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays: September 8, 10, 15, 17, 22 and 24. Pre-registration is required.

The twelve extraordinary thinkers and doers selected from almost 200 proposals submitted last fall will cover a broad range of topics – from science to art, medicine to social constructs – intended to pique curiosity, challenge perception, and share invigorating ideas.

The speaker lineup includes:

Tuesday, September 8

Chase Holleman: “Why aren’t we using the most effective addiction treatments?”

Carlos Parks: “Coming home – the difficult transition from federal prison to society”

Thursday, September 10

Demeanor: “RAP music is FOLK music: the duality of identity”

Anna Luisa Daigneault: “Losing a language means losing part of humanity and history”

Tuesday, September 15

Amanda Sturgill: “Social media helped pull us apart but it can also help seek the truth”

Kevin Dorman: “Trangender voice training unites the soul and sound”

Thursday, September 17

Christine Murray: “Every survivor of abuse has a story that matters”

Anthony Dellinger: “Saving the horseshoe crab and fighting the virus with nanoscience”

Tuesday, September 22

Joseph Stern: “A physician’s journey to emotional agility”

Nyota Gordon: “Military service is not preparation for civilian life”

Thursday, September 24

Kevin Ortiz: “Living as an undocumented individual”

Andrew Smiler: “What does it mean to be ‘man enough?'”

More information about the presenters and their topics can be found at https://tedxgreensboro.com/speaker-videos/2020-speakers/

The worldwide organization known as TED – which stands for technology, entertainment and design – is a nonprofit, nonpartisan foundation. Their only agenda is to make ideas worth spreading accessible. This will be the 8th annual TEDxGreensboro signature event, and the first one to be virtual. All of the talks will be posted to YouTube after the series ends.

