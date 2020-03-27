UNC System praises UNCG for meeting targets

Business NC Magazine posted the following brief on March 26:

“UNC Greensboro won kudos from UNC System President Bill Roper at a Board of Governors meeting last week after it was the only system campus to exceed each of its nine strategic plan metrics in the most recent year.

Roper noted that two other campuses ‒ N.C. State University and UNC Charlotte ‒ joined the Greensboro campus by meeting targets for each school’s five main priorities.

The system in 2017 started measuring the 16 universities’ performance in various areas including improving graduation rates, attracting low-income, diverse and rural students, and boosting research funding.

The news was an impressive result for UNC Greensboro Chancellor Frank Gilliam, who took the post in 2015 after a lengthy career at UCLA. His straight-talking style is evident in this recent YouTube video in which he discusses how the campus and system are responding to the shift to online instruction because of shutdowns due to the virus pandemic.”