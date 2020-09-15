UNC System seeks participation in racial equity task force questionnaire

The UNC System requests input from faculty, staff, and students for a Racial Equity Task Force system-wide initiative. Your participation is sought in this survey so that our shared, unique, UNCG voice is heard and this effort can accurately reflect the perspectives on our campus.

You are invited to complete a questionnaire to inform the work of the UNC System’s Racial Equity Task Force. The objectives of the questionnaire are to:

Understand how racial diversity, equity, and inclusion are perceived on UNC System campuses

Evaluate where the UNC System should prioritize efforts; and

Give all members of the UNC System a chance to be heard by the UNC System Racial Equity Task Force

You are being asked to take part in a research study because you are faculty, staff, or student of the University of North Carolina System. You must be at least 18 years old to participate.

The employee survey is here.

The student survey is here.

The questionnaire will ask about your experiences and perceptions at your institution related to racial diversity, equity, and inclusion. The questionnaire will take about 15-20 minutes to complete.

Your participation in the questionnaire is completely voluntary, and you can stop completing the questionnaire at any time if you so choose.

All the information that you provide will be anonymous. Your name will not be associated with your responses. General results from the questionnaire will be shared with the UNC System Office to help inform efforts to foster positive campus climate at UNC institutions. UNCG-specific responses will also be shared with UNCG campus leaders. De-identified information collected through this questionnaire may be used to inform the UNC System Racial Equity Task Force’s final report and recommendations.

As with any study involving collection of data, there is the possibility of breach of confidentiality of data. Every precaution will be taken to secure your responses to ensure confidentiality.

If you have any questions about this research, please contact Dr. Shun Robertson or email srobertson@northcarolina.edu. If you have questions or concerns about your rights as a research subject, you may contact the UNC Institutional Review Board at 919-966-3113 or by email to IRB_subjects@unc.edu.

If you would like to discuss racial equity at UNCG, please contact either Dr. Andrea Hunter or Dr. Julia Mendez Smith, Chancellor’s Fellows for Campus Climate, or visit our Racial Equity website.