UNCG Athletics Staff Spotlights





UNCG Athletics finds success because of the hard work and dedication of student-athletes and coaches, and also because of the support staff members who work with them. Several UNCG Athletics staff members are featured in a new spotlight series through the Athletics website, and there’s more to come.

Find out what books they’re reading, their favorite tv shows, podcasts, foods, about their own experiences as college student-athletes, and about their commitment to Spartan student-athletes.

Kristin Rusboldt is an associate athletic director for student-athlete support services and diversity and intercultural engagement.



Jennifer LePore is the director of Student-Athlete Support Services.

Jennell Wade is a learning specialist and academic coach.

Photography by Martin W. Kane

