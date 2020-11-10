UNCG, Dunkin’ raise $3,000 for Spartan Open Pantry

UNC Greensboro and Dunkin’ have raised $3,000 for the Spartan Open Pantry through their joint fundraiser to fight food insecurity on campus and in the community.

From Oct. 18-29, participating Dunkin’ stores in the Triad sold Spartan-themed donuts, and 40 cents of each donut sold was donated to Spartan Open Pantry. The fundraiser was part of the 40th birthday celebration of the UNCG Donut.

The $3,000 raised will allow the campus food pantry to purchase over 1,700 lbs. of food, which will provide nearly 1,400 meals for students and staff in need.

Additionally, thanks to local media coverage of the fundraiser, Spartan Open Pantry received $850 in donations from private individuals in the community.

“This semester has been especially hard for students, and many are struggling to get by. This fundraiser was a great example of the many ways our Spartan family has come together to support students while they work to overcome hardships, to learn, and to grow into the next generation of leaders in our community,” said Andrew Mails, director of Spartan Open Pantry and executive director of Wesley-Luther at UNCG.

Spartan Open Pantry serves roughly 80 households each week. Since the start of the pandemic, the pantry has given out 23,534 lbs. of food, 2,119 hot meals, and $16,200 of emergency food support.

The pantry is open Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 5-9 p.m. at its main location at College Place UMC at 509 Tate St., across the street from Weatherspoon Art Museum. SOPtoGO locations, or small on-campus mini-pantries, are located in Mossman Building in front of the Student Affairs office and in the Gove Student Health Center lobby. Both to-go locations are open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Gove location is also open on Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 3 p.m.

Learn more about Spartan Open Pantry here.

Story by Alyssa Bedrosian, University Communications

Photography by Martin W. Kane, University Communications