The Chronicle of Higher Education is now available at no cost to the UNCG community, on- and off-campus. The centralized subscription was initiated in cooperation with the University Libraries and UNCG Finance and Administration, who together identified nearly four dozen individual and departmental Chronicle subscriptions campus-wide. Those subscriptions can now be canceled. To access the centralized Libraries account, visit https://library.uncg.edu/dbs/auth/go.aspx?vdbID=1752